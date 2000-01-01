Inventus Mining Corp (TSX:IVS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IVS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IVS
- Market CapCAD13.790m
- SymbolTSX:IVS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA4612172003
Company Profile
Inventus Mining Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns Pardo Project which is in Ontario, Canada.