Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is an REIT that invests, finances, and manages residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The company's portfolio consists of residential mortgage-backed securities for which a U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation guarantees payment of principal and interest, or Agency RMBS; residential mortgage-backed securities that are not issued or guaranteed by an agency, or nonagency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities, or CMBS; and residential and commercial mortgage loans. The asset manager for the company is Invesco Advisers, a subsidiary of Invesco.