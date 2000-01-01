Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Cum Red Pfd Shs Series -A- (NYSE:IVRpA)

North American company
Market Info - IVRPA

Company Info - IVRPA

  • SymbolNYSE:IVRpA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46131B2097

Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is an REIT that invests, finances, and manages residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The company's portfolio consists of residential mortgage-backed securities for which a U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation guarantees payment of principal and interest, or Agency RMBS; residential mortgage-backed securities that are not issued or guaranteed by an agency, or nonagency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities, or CMBS; and residential and commercial mortgage loans. The asset manager for the company is Invesco Advisers, a subsidiary of Invesco.Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a REIT which invests, finances, and manages residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The company's portfolio consists of residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Latest IVRPA news

