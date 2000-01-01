Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ISTR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ISTR

  • Market Cap$251.910m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ISTR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46134L1052

Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp is a financial holding company. It is engaged in offering commercial and retail lending products throughout market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals.

Latest ISTR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .