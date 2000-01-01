Company Profile

Investec Investment Trust PLC is an asset management company. Its core business is to create and manage wealth for its clients. It provides specialist banking, corporate banking, investment banking, wealth and investment, asset management, and property services. The company provides a range of financial products and services to a niche client base in three principal markets, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia.