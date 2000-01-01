Investec Pref. Shs (LSE:INVR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - INVR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INVR

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:INVR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B19RX541

Company Profile

Investec PLC is an international, specialist bank & asset manager that provides a range of financial products & services to a select client base in the UK. Its business divisions includes Asset Management, Wealth and Investment and Specialist Banking.

Latest INVR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

INVR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .