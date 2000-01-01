Company Profile

Investec PLC is part of a dual-listed specialized financial services firm that is the controlling company for the group's non-Southern African businesses. The group reports its operating results and formulates its client strategy in a consolidated manner. Investor PLC represents just under half of the group's operating profits. Most of the group's operating profits are derived from its specialist banking division, followed by its asset management business. The specialist banking business generates net interest income through traditional spread lending. It also generates fees from transactional and advisory activities. Both its asset management and wealth management businesses derive their revenue overwhelmingly from fees and commissions.Investec PLC is an international, specialist bank & asset manager that provides a range of financial products & services to a select client base in the UK. Its business divisions includes Asset Management, Wealth and Investment and Specialist Banking.