InvesTech Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1087)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1087
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1087
- Market CapHKD266.760m
- SymbolSEHK:1087
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINKYG4923B1041
Company Profile
InvesTech Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of network system integration including the provision of network infrastructure solutions, network professional services and mobile internet software of office automation.