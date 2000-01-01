InvesTech Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1087)

APAC company
Market Info - 1087

Company Info - 1087

  • Market CapHKD266.760m
  • SymbolSEHK:1087
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4923B1041

Company Profile

InvesTech Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of network system integration including the provision of network infrastructure solutions, network professional services and mobile internet software of office automation.

