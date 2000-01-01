Investigator Resources Ltd (ASX:IVR)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IVR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IVR

  • Market CapAUD14.380m
  • SymbolASX:IVR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000IVR6

Company Profile

Investigator Resources Ltd is a minerals explorer focusing on copper, gold, silver and nickel exploration. Its projects include Paris Silver Project, Petro Lumbo project, Maslins IOCG projects and Eyre Peninsula projects.

Latest IVR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .