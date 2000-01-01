Investigator Resources Ltd (ASX:IVR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IVR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IVR
- Market CapAUD14.380m
- SymbolASX:IVR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000IVR6
Company Profile
Investigator Resources Ltd is a minerals explorer focusing on copper, gold, silver and nickel exploration. Its projects include Paris Silver Project, Petro Lumbo project, Maslins IOCG projects and Eyre Peninsula projects.