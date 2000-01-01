Company Profile

Investors Title Co along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance through ITIC and NITIC. It also provides tax-deferred real property exchange services, investment management, and trust services. The company generates its revenue from interest and dividends.Investors Title Co is engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance through ITIC and NITIC. It also provides tax-deferred real property exchange services, investment management and trust services.