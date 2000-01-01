Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp is a cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the company's medical clients and retail customers. Its wholly-owned subsidiary's Phase I and Phase II facilities are in full production. The company's 50% owned subsidiary has completed its Phase II expansion and received its amended license from Health Canada. Another of its wholly owned subsidiary, connects medical clients to physicians for medical cannabis.Invictus MD Strategies Corp is focused on two main verticals within the Canadian cannabis sector under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations having investment in Acreage Pharms Ltd., located in West-Central Alberta.