Invinity Energy Systems (LSE:IES)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IES

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IES

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:IES
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BLR94N79

Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems PLC is a vanadium flow battery company. Its vanadium flow batteries are a form of heavy-duty, stationary energy storage, used in high-utilisation applications such as being coupled with industrial scale solar generation for distributed, low-carbon energy projects. The company's flow battery systems are ideal for commercial & industrial sites, grid network infrastructure projects and off-grid applications, either standalone or alongside renewable energy such as solar PV.

Latest IES news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

IES Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .