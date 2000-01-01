Company Profile

Invisio Communications AB develops and sells advanced communications and hearing protection systems for professional users. The product portfolio includes the control units INVISIO V20, INVISIO V50 and INVISIO V60, with one, two or three connection ports. The company offers headsets, control units, intercom systems, accessories and remote push-to-talk units, and cables. INVISIO's customers are in defense and security.Invisio Communications AB develops, manufactures and sells personal communication and hearing protection systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively.