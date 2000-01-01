InVision Software AG (XETRA:IVX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IVX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IVX
- Market Cap€50.060m
- SymbolXETRA:IVX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINDE0005859698
Company Profile
InVision Software AG is a Germany-based company. It develops and markets products and services for optimizing workforce management, increasing the productivity, improving the quality of work, and reducing costs.