InVision Software AG (XETRA:IVX)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IVX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IVX

  • Market Cap€50.060m
  • SymbolXETRA:IVX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005859698

Company Profile

InVision Software AG is a Germany-based company. It develops and markets products and services for optimizing workforce management, increasing the productivity, improving the quality of work, and reducing costs.

Latest IVX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .