Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

North American company
Company Info - NVTA

  • Market Cap$1.691bn
  • SymbolNYSE:NVTA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46185L1035

Company Profile

Invitae Corp is a genetic information company engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders. It provides testing for multiple genes including hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders and other hereditary conditions.

