Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INVH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INVH
- Market Cap$15.532bn
- SymbolNYSE:INVH
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- Currency
- ISINUS46187W1071
Company Profile
Invitation Homes Inc is an owner and operator of single-family homes for lease in the United States. It buys and sells vacant, leased or occupied homes.