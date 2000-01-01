InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NVIV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NVIV

  • Market Cap$2.560m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NVIV
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46186M4078

Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of spinal cord injuries.

Latest NVIV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .