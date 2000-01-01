Company Profile

InvoCare is the largest funeral, cemetery, and crematorium operator in Australia and New Zealand. We estimate InvoCare enjoys over a third of revenue share in Australia, and around a fifth in New Zealand, and is the number one player in both countries. Australia contributes the vast majority of consolidated earnings. InvoCare owns a portfolio of over 60 brands, including three flagship national Australian brands: White Lady, Simplicity Funerals, and Value Cremations, and owns and operates 290 funeral homes, along with 16 cemeteries and crematoria.InvoCare Ltd is the largest funeral, cemetery, and crematorium operator in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore offering brands such as White Lady, Simplicity Funerals, and Value Funerals. The company also serves the United States market.