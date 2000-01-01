Company Profile

InvoCare is the largest funeral, cemetery, and crematorium operator in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. InvoCare owns a portfolio of 60 brands, including three national Australian brands: White Lady, Simplicity Funerals, and Value Cremations. At present, InvoCare owns and operates 290 funeral homes, along with 16 cemeteries and crematoria. The company also serves the United States market.