IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IOD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IOD

  • Market CapAUD75.520m
  • SymbolASX:IOD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000IOD1

Company Profile

IODM Ltd is a cloud-based automated accounts receivable management system. It is used for managing an entity's (large or small) accounts receivable.

Latest IOD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .