Iofina (LSE:IOF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IOF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IOF
- Market Cap£49.880m
- SymbolLSE:IOF
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINGB00B2QL5C79
Company Profile
Iofina PLC is engaged in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, water and natural gas. The presence of iodine, water, and natural gas has been discovered on its properties.