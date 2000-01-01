Iomart Group (LSE:IOM)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IOM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IOM

  • Market Cap£322.150m
  • SymbolLSE:IOM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0004281639

Company Profile

Iomart Group PLC is engaged in the provision of managed cloud services. The company's reportable segment includes Easyspace and Cloud Services. Cloud Services segment provides managed cloud computing facilities and services, through a network of owned datacenters to the larger SME and corporate markets. The Easyspace segment provides a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies. It generates maximum revenue from the Cloud Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Rest of the World.Iomart Group PLC provides secure managed hosting and cloud services. It helps organizations across the private and public sector, from government departments to enterprise business.

Latest IOM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

IOM Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .