Company Profile

Iomart Group PLC is engaged in the provision of managed cloud services. The company's reportable segment includes Easyspace and Cloud Services. Cloud Services segment provides managed cloud computing facilities and services, through a network of owned datacenters to the larger SME and corporate markets. The Easyspace segment provides a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies. It generates maximum revenue from the Cloud Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Rest of the World.Iomart Group PLC provides secure managed hosting and cloud services. It helps organizations across the private and public sector, from government departments to enterprise business.