Company Profile

IOOF provides wealth management advice and products via a multibranded strategy, and vertically integrated business model. IOOF’s advice business provides financial planning services primarily to mass affluent clients, but also to high-net-worth clients. It also owns finance dealer groups that provide compliance and other administrative services to financial planners operating under the dealer group’s licence. Its other major segment is its platform business, which generates fees from superannuation and nonsuperannuation investments accessed via its own platforms, and via some third-party platforms sourced from IOOF aligned advisors. It also has an investment management segment consisting primarily of a series of multimanager funds, as well as a trustee services business.IOOF Holdings Ltd is a financial services company. The company wealth management solutions include financial advice and distribution services, platform management and administration, investment management, and trustee services.