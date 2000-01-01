IOU Financial Inc Class B (TSX:IOU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IOU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IOU

  • Market CapCAD19.280m
  • SymbolTSX:IOU
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA44985J2048

Company Profile

IOU Financial Inc is engaged in the internet-based commercial lending business. Through its subsidiary, The company provides lending services in the United States of America. It provides capital to small businesses for growth opportunities.

Latest IOU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .