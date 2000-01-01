Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

North American company
Market Info - IOVA

Company Info - IOVA

  • Market Cap$3.580bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IOVA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4622601007

Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead pipeline candidate, LN-144, uses the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes to treat serious diseases.

Latest IOVA news

