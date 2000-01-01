Company Profile

IP Group PLC helps develop intellectual property-based companies through partnership with research universities. The group provides its portfolio companies with financial capital from outside sources or from its own resources. IP Group also provides companies with guidance and mentorship. Partner universities are concentrated in the U.K., with others in the U.S. and Australasia. The group operates in two segments: university partnership business (majority of revenue) and venture capital fund management. Portfolio companies provide services in healthcare, clean energy, and technology.IP Group PLC is engaged in creating, building and supporting intellectual property-based businesses in order to provide attractive returns for its shareholders and other stakeholders.