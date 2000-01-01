Company Profile

IP Group PLC helps develop intellectual property-based companies, primarily through partnership with universities. The group provides its portfolio companies with financial capital from outside sources or from its own resources. IP also provides its companies with strategic guidance, administrative services, and development. Majority of partner universities are located in the United Kingdom; however, some American universities have developed partnerships. The group operates through three segments: University Partnership Business (majority of revenue), Venture Capital Fund Management, and In-licensing activity. Portfolio companies provide a range of services from cloud-based analytics to various medical offerings.IP Group PLC is engaged in creating, building and supporting intellectual property-based businesses in order to provide attractive returns for its shareholders and other stakeholders.