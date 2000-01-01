IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics is a vertically integrated developer and manufacturer of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers, which are used in diverse applications in the manufacturing, automotive, industrial, aerospace, semiconductor, and consumer end markets. A large majority of the firm's revenue is derived from materials processing applications for fiber lasers, including cutting and welding, marking and engraving, and micro-processing. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from North America, Europe, Japan, Australia, and other countries across the world.IPG Photonics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of fiber lasers and amplifiers for diverse applications in numerous markets. The company sells its products globally to OEMs, system integrators and end users in a wide range of diverse markets.