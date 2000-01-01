IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH)
Company Info - IPH
- Market CapAUD1.836bn
- SymbolASX:IPH
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000IPH9
Company Profile
IPH Ltd provides intellectual property services. It provides intellectual property services related to provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement and management of patents, designs, and trade marks.