IPS Securex Holdings Ltd (SGX:42N)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 42N
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 42N
- Market CapSGD18.910m
- SymbolSGX:42N
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSecurity & Protection Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1BJ0000005
Company Profile
IPS Securex Holdings Ltd is in the business of trading security products. The company’s segment includes Security solutions and Maintenance and leasing.