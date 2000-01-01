Company Profile

Ipsos SA is a French market research and consulting firm. The company conducts research in advertising, media, technology, government, and consumer businesses. It uses opinion polls, company surveys, and customer relationship management to help its clients. In addition, Ipsos collects and processes data to measure the impact of marketing and business activities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from Europe, although operations in the Americas and Asia have grown via acquisitions. Some of the company's largest acquisitions include Mori from the United Kingdom and Reid from Canada.Ipsos SA is a survey based market research company. It produces, interprets and distributes independent information gathered from individuals. The company has operations throughout Europe and in North and Latin America.