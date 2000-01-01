Company Profile

IQ-AI Ltd operates as an investment company. The principal activity of the group is the provision of convenient, cost-effective, and clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics, based on proven technologies. Its geographical segment includes Jersey and the United States of America. The company derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America. It also supplies medical technology solutions and has a strong neuroimaging product portfolio.Flying Brands Ltd is a health technology company. The company is engaged in the development and commercialization of products to inform clinical management and to guide care for patients with kidney stones.