IQ-AI Ltd Units Cons.of 1 Sh FF ' 1 Sh -A- FF (UK) (LSE:IQAI)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IQAI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IQAI

  • Market Cap£14.030m
  • SymbolLSE:IQAI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BD4H0R42

Company Profile

IQ-AI Ltd operates as an investment company. The principal activity of the group is the provision of convenient, cost-effective, and clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics, based on proven technologies. Its geographical segment includes Jersey and the United States of America. The company derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America. It also supplies medical technology solutions and has a strong neuroimaging product portfolio.Flying Brands Ltd is a health technology company. The company is engaged in the development and commercialization of products to inform clinical management and to guide care for patients with kidney stones.

Latest IQAI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

IQAI Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .