IQ3CORP Ltd (ASX:IQ3)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IQ3
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IQ3
- Market CapAUD24.940m
- SymbolASX:IQ3
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINAU000000IQ36
Company Profile
IQ3CORP Ltd is engaged in the provision of capital raising and corporate advisory services to listed and unlisted companies in the Life Science industry.