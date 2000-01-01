Company Profile

IQE PLC is an international supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry. The company's reportable segments include Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++. It generates maximum revenue from the Wireless segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has an operation in Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific. The company serves various markets such as Wireless, Photonics, Infrared, Solar, CMOS++ and Power markets.IQE PLC is an international supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry. It serves wireless, photonics, infrared, solar, cmos++ and power markets.