IR Resources Ltd (SEHK:8186)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8186
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8186
- Market CapHKD20.070m
- SymbolSEHK:8186
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINBMG4953J2098
Company Profile
IR Resources Ltd is an investment holding company. The company has three reportable segment that is Forestry and agricultural segment; the Resources and logistics segment; and Financial services segment.