Company Profile

IRCE SpA is an Italy based company engaged in the manufacturing of its core activities through its segments namely Winding wires segment and Cables segment. The Winding wire segment consists manufacturing of electric motors and generators, transformers, relays, and solenoid valves whereas the Cable segment includes energy and data cables which are supplied to industries like construction, civil and industrial engineering and electoral devices for consumable durable goods. The company operates through its plants located in Italy and generates the majority of its revenue from the winding wires segment.IRCE SpA manufactures winding wires for engines and electric generators, transformers, relays and electromagnetic valves. It also supplies cables for construction, civil and industrial engineering and consumer durable goods.