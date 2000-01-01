Iren SpA (MTA:IRE)
- Market Cap€2.927bn
- SymbolMTA:IRE
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- ISINIT0003027817
Iren SpA is a multi-service Italian utilities holding company that produces and distributes electricity and natural gas. It also provides district heating, water, and environmental services. Iren has five operating companies that include Iren Acqua Gas, Iren Energia (electricity and thermal production), Iren Mercato (sale of electricity, gas, and district heating), Iren Emilia (gas distribution), and Iren Ambiente (environmental services). The company primarily uses hydroelectric, cogeneration, and wind power as energy sources. The majority of revenue is derived from the distribution and sale of electricity and natural gas products and services.Iren SpA is engaged in production, distribution and sale of electricity; thermal energy for district heating; management of integrated water services, environmental services waste collection & waste disposal & services for the public administration.