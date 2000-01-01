IRESS Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:IRE)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IRE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IRE
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:IRE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000IRE2
Company Profile
Iress is an Australian financial software provider that specialises in the financial markets and wealth management sectors. Its mature financial markets business comprises around 25% of group EBITDA and has dominated the Australian market for around 20 years because of its leading order management platform. The wealth management software business comprises around a third of group EBITDA, and is the main contributor of group earnings growth, with superannuation and enterprise lending software comprising the remainder.IRESS Ltd is an Australian financial software provider specializing in financial markets and wealth management sectors. The company primarily offers order management platform, superannuation and enterprise lending software.