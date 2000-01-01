Company Profile

Iress is an Australian financial software provider that specialises in the financial markets and wealth management sectors. Its mature financial markets business comprises around 25% of group EBITDA and has dominated the Australian market for around 20 years because of its leading order management platform. The wealth management software business comprises around a third of group EBITDA, and is the main contributor of group earnings growth, with superannuation and enterprise lending software comprising the remainder.IRESS Ltd is an Australian financial software provider specializing in financial markets and wealth management sectors. The company primarily offers order management platform, superannuation and enterprise lending software.