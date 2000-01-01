IRF European Finance Investments Ltd (LSE:IRF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IRF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IRF
- Market Cap$0.120m
- SymbolLSE:IRF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINBMG493831058
Company Profile
IRF European Finance Investments Ltd is a U.K based investment company. The company is engaged in seeking investment opportunities in the financial sector in Europe. It focuses on financial institutions, investment funds and insurance companies based in South Eastern Europe.IRF European Finance Investments Ltd is a U.K based investment company. The company is engaged in seeking investment opportunities in the financial sector in Europe.