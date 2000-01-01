Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for ophthalmology. Its products include lasers, laser delivery devices, glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary and ENT products. The firm also powers its products with its proprietary Micropulse technology. The company operates in only one reportable segment that is ophthalmology. The geographical segments of the company include the United States, Europe, the Americas, excluding the U.S and Asia/Pacific.IRIDEX Corp designs, manufactures, and markets laser equipment used in the ophthalmologic and aesthetic fields.