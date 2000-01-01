Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc is a United States based company which offers voice and data communications services and products to businesses, U.S. and international government agencies and other customer on a global basis. It is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth orbiting satellites. Reaching across land, sea, and air, including the polar regions, Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies around the world.