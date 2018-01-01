Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Ltd

Financial Services

Capital Markets

Company Profile

Iris Energy Ltd is a bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns, and operates data centers and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin primarily powered by renewable energy. The company's mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its specialized computers called Application-specific Integrated Circuits and exchanging these Bitcoin for currencies such as USD or CAD on a daily basis.

