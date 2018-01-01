Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Iris Metals Ltd (ASX:IR1) Share Price

IR1

Iris Metals Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Gold

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

Company Profile

Iris Metals Ltd is a minerals exploration company formed for the purposes of applying for and acquiring interests in minerals exploration tenements and tenement applications in Western Australia. It has two projects: Kookynie gold project and Leonora gold project.

ASX:IR1

AU0000166134

-

Loading Comparison

Latest IR1 News