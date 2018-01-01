Irish Continental Group Units Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued) (EURONEXT:IR5B) Share Price
IR5B
Irish Continental Group Units Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)
European company
Industrials
Marine Shipping
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XDUB
-
Updated: -
Irish Continental Group PLC is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Ireland. The company organizes itself into two segments: ferries and containers & terminals. The ferries segment transports passengers and vehicles on roll-on/roll-off ferries and chartering vessels. The containers and terminal segment transports cargo and provides stevedoring and other related terminal services. Its geographical segments are Ireland, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Others.Irish Continental Group PLC is an Irish-based maritime transport group. It carries passengers and cars, Roll On Roll Off (RORO) freight and Container Lift On Lift Off (LOLO) freight, on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.
EURONEXT:IR5B
IE00BLP58571
EUR
