Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Irish Continental Group Units Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued) (LSE:ICGC) Share Price

ICGC

Irish Continental Group Units Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Marine Shipping

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Irish Continental Group PLC is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Ireland. The company organizes itself into two segments: ferries and containers & terminals. The ferries segment transports passengers and vehicles on roll-on/roll-off ferries and chartering vessels. The containers and terminal segment transports cargo and provides stevedoring and other related terminal services. Its geographical segments are Ireland, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Others.Irish Continental Group PLC is an Irish-based maritime transport group. It carries passengers and cars, Roll On Roll Off (RORO) freight and Container Lift On Lift Off (LOLO) freight, on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.

LSE:ICGC

IE00BLP58571

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest ICGC News

Go to All News >
24 November

IN BRIEF: Irish Continental says volume beats 2019 in recent months

From Alliance News
15 October

EXECUTIVE CHANGES: CPPGroup confident as two more directors depart

From Alliance News
19 August

UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

From Alliance News

ICGC Regulatory News

Go to All Regulatory News >
12 August

Price Monitoring Extension

From Regulatory News
27 January

Price Monitoring Extension

From Regulatory News
8 January

Second Price Monitoring Extn

From Regulatory News