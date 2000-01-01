Company Profile

Irish Continental Group PLC is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Ireland. The company organises itself into two segments: ferries, and containers and terminal. The ferries segment, which generates the majority of income, transports passengers and vehicles on roll-on/roll-off ferries and chartering vessels. The containers and terminal segment transports cargo, and provides stevedoring and other related terminal services. The company earns the majority of revenue domestically, followed by the United Kingdom.Irish Continental Group PLC is an Irish-based maritime transport group. It carries passengers and cars, Roll On Roll Off (RORO) freight and Container Lift On Lift Off (LOLO) freight, on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.