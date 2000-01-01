Company Profile

Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing, and developing investments primarily focused on residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The group operates and is managed as one business segment, namely property investment. The firm is focused on building a portfolio of multi-unit residential real estate and ancillary and/or strategically located a commercial property. The company's properties include Kings Court, Grande Central, Priorsgate and Camac Crescent.Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC is a property investment company. The company is engaged in property investment, focusing on the residential rental properties located in Ireland.