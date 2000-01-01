Company Profile

IRLAB Therapeutics AB is a Swedish based drug discovery and development company providing novel treatments for disorders of the brain. The company focusses on the innovative treatments and quality of life for patients with neurological and psychiatric illnesses. It is engaged in programs targeting core dysfunctions in Parkinson's disease and dementias. In addition, it is also involved in clinical development of novel compounds which aims at offering improved clinical benefit for patients with Parkinson's disease.