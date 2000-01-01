Company Profile

iRobot Corp is a US-based consumer robot company. It designs and builds robots that assist consumers with the solutions for the activities to be carried both inside and outside of the home. The company's consumer robot comprises a portfolio of solutions which includes cleaning, mapping and navigation, human-robot interaction, and physical solutions. The company operates in the business segment of Consumer robots. The consumer robot products are provided to the consumers by retail businesses and online store. The company primarily derives its revenue from the product sales. It sells the products across the United States and around the world.iRobot Corp designs and sells small, artificially intelligent consumer robots. The company's most successful products include its automatic Roomba vacuum and the floor-mopping Braava.