Company Profile

Iron Mountain Inc is a record management services provider. The firm is organized as a REIT. Most of its revenue comes from its storage business, with the rest coming from value-added services. The firm primarily caters to enterprise clients in developed markets. Its business segments include Global RIM Business; Global Data Center Business; and Corporate and Other Business.Iron Mountain Inc provides records, information management services, and data management services, along with the complex storage and information management such as rising storage rental costs, and increased litigation, and disaster recovery requirements.